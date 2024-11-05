MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,068 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000. Toll Brothers makes up 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
NYSE TOL traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.46. 61,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,643. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $160.12.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
