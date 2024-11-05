MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 20,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 104,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

