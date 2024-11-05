Michal Nath Puri Sells 810 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) insider Michal Nath Puri sold 810 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $12,789.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,368.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NovoCure Price Performance
Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. 810,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,836. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on NVCR
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.