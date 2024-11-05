Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.55 on Major Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $130.96 million and approximately $614,883.67 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.5853614 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $617,323.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

