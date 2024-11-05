Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

MRUS stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Merus by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 160.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

