Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.63. Medicure shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 800 shares.

Medicure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.