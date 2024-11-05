MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.