MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Buy” Rating

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $19.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $12.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

