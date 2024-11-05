Maverick Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.28 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

