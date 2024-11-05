Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,876 shares during the quarter. Mastech Digital makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.19% of Mastech Digital worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Mastech Digital ( NYSE:MHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

