Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $41,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MRVL opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $87.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.