Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 326,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,393,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.34 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

