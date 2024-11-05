Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $481.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

