Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.190-9.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $189.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

