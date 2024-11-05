Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.61.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.27. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $189.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.