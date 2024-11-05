Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $295.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

MAR traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.66. 650,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,241. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $189.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

