MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MarketAxess stock opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
