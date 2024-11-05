MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarketAxess stock opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.68.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.30.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

