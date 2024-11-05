Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 142,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $171.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 82.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

