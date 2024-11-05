Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 142,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $171.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 82.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
