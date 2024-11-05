Main Street Capital (MAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.