Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after purchasing an additional 211,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

