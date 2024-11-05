Madden Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,496 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

