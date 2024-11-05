Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $258.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.60 and its 200 day moving average is $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.16 and a fifty-two week high of $267.90.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

