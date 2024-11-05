Madden Advisory Services Inc. Buys 342 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,998 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.09.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

