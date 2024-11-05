Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,168 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $896.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

