Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair raised Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of LYRA opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a negative net margin of 5,570.88%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 985,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Lyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

