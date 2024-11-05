Luxurious Pro Network Token Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $512,408.10 and approximately $217.80 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution.

LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LPNT%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39501052/whitepaper-lpntoken.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

