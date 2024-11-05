Lumia (LUMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.82 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Lumia has a market cap of $72.82 million and $8.03 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lumia has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,998,824 tokens. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,998,824.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.99687411 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8,640,230.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

