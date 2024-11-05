Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.40 Million

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be bought for $68,820.13 or 0.98529509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $711.87 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,390.82 or 0.99346569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,207.35 or 0.99083897 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 10,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 10,812.58287301. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 68,308.00207596 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,587,593.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.