Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 262,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,526. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

