LiveOne (LVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. LiveOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Down 5.6 %

LVO stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on LiveOne from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on LVO

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.