Litecoin Cash Trading Down 20.4% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $74.85 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,364,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,333,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00344834 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.