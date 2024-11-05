Litecoin Cash Trading Down 20.4% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $74.85 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,364,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,333,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00344834 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.