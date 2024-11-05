Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.88), with a volume of 229931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($6.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.76) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
