Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.88), with a volume of 229931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($6.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.76) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £288.55 million, a PE ratio of -9,310.00, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

