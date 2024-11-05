Lion Electric (LEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.14. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
