Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEGH stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 684,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,980,796.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 143,327 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

