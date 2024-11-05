Legacy CG LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy CG LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $281.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.06 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.41. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

