Legacy CG LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

AMAT stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

