Legacy CG LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Legacy CG LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,161,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 445,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

