Largo (LGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of C$39.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of LGO stock traded up C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. Largo has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.92.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

