Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

