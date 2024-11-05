Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
PHG stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.