Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

