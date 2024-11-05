Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.83 million.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:GUD traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.72. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$28,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$28,750.00. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 300,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$1,839,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,544. 45.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GUD

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.