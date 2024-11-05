Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $480.92 million and $325,362.03 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the native utility token of the Kaia blockchain, developed through the integration of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks. The token enables core network functions, including transaction fees, validator incentives, staking, and governance. Kaia’s design focuses on making Web3 accessible to a broader audience across Asia, supported by strategic collaborations and integration with major applications like LINE and Kakaotalk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

