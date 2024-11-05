Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 120.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 123,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.