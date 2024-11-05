KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $0.24 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,947.58 or 0.99892768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00052811 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,596,993 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,596,993.18308765. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01154423 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

