KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 6,819 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

