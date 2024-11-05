KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,172.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,837 shares of company stock worth $8,904,751. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

