KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

