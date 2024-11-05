KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $53,979,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

