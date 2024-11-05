KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 464,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.35.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.