KeyCorp Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $115.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLAB. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.